Single vehicle into the trees on 101 just north of Lincoln City – Driver killed

Oct 072017
1:40pm
Single car leaves Highway 101 and crashes into some trees near 6650 No. Highway 101, near Clancy Road. Southbound lane is partially blocked at milepost 111. Lots of debris. Car is on it’s top. North Lincoln Fire-Rescue is enroute.
1:48pm
Reports from the scene indicate the driver is deceased. The passenger in the vehicle climbed out of the wreck and is walking around.
1:50pm
Vehicle left the road and is stuck in a ditch, upside down.
1:58pm
Only one lane of travel available to traffic. Flaggers are directing traffic.
2:03pm
Driver is confirmed deceased.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.