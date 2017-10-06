Next Waldport City Council meeting – lots on the agenda….

When the Waldport City Council meets next Thursday, there will be lots to talk about, not the least of which will be the applicants to fill a council vacancy. On the list of applicants is a well known figure in local government, the former Port Director of the Port of Newport, Kevin Greenwood. Greenwood applied to fill an unfinished term on the council stating that he has a lot of experience in government work, is active with Waldport Middle School and Crestview Heights Grade School where he has his children enrolled. He also states on his application that he’s active in the Waldport Jr. League.

Also applying for the city council position is Harry Dennis Junior, who sports a college degree in Management and Finance. Mr. Dennis says he has considerable experience in government work from the public works side of things. He’s also the Secretary-Treasurer for the Alsea-Highlands homeowners association. Also applying is Jerry Phillips who is retired from Southern California. Currently he is a member of the Alsea Highlands homeowners association.

Also on next week’s Waldport City Council agenda is an update on a housing development at the south end of SW Norwood – 34 new homes proposed to be going in there by Tidewater Development, LLC.

Long time contract land use planner Dustin Kittel is leaving the city, to be replaced by the former City Manager of Yachats, Joan Davies.

City Manager Kerry Kemp is expected to brief the council on the prospects of a new South County Swim Center proposed by community boosters. Paying for it would be depending on whether the voters would float a higher property tax rate to float bonds to build it. Possible locations include the Commons Ballfields or Angell Job Corps site. Kemp’s report to the council indicates that despite strong community support for the new swim center, it’s likely to be at least five years off, if not a little longer.

The Waldport City Council convenes their meeting October 12th, 2pm at City Hall, behind the fire station off Hemlock.