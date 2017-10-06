Governor Kate Brown Renews Call for Gun Violence Prevention

(Portland, OR) – Governor Kate Brown today announced that she is reaffirming her commitment to pursue gun violence prevention measures. In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, the largest mass shooting in United States history, and the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College, Governor Brown will be working with Oregon lawmakers to develop legislation for the 2018 legislative session that will keep guns out of the wrong hands and help protect Oregonians from gun violence.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families suffering from gun violence in Oregon and across the country. But, I know my condolences will never be enough to keep families safe from violence,” said Governor Brown. “We, as lawmakers, must put politics aside and work together to keep our communities safe. I look forward to working with the Legislature to finish what we started last session and close the Charleston and Boyfriend Loopholes for good. These policies will keep guns out of the wrong hands and help keep our promise to families across the state to keep our communities safe.”

Closing the “Charleston Loophole” will keep a person who is prohibited from purchasing firearms unless and until the Oregon State Police can determine they are eligible. Closing the “Boyfriend Loophole” will update the definition of a domestic violence offender to match the definition already in Oregon law, and will also add persons convicted of misdemeanor stalking to those prohibited from purchasing firearms.