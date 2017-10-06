Weather or Not: Bump in the Night

Friday, Oct. 6th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny and warm yesterday; clear and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/51F/6mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 64F/43F/17mph/0.00”

Newport: 68F/43F/15mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/48F/12mph/0.00”

Yachats: 61F/47F/22mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.18”

Forecast: There’s a bump ahead in the Indian Summer road. Following more sunshine today and a high in the low-60s, expect increasing clouds by this evening, then a good chance of some light rain developing tonight, low around 50F. Showers linger tomorrow as the mercury struggles to reach 60F. Outlook is for showers likely again Saturday night, tapering off into Sunday, mostly clear Monday through Wednesday, warmer with a high of 65F, and a chance of showers returning by Thursday, the thermometer dropping to seasonal late in the week, high 60F, low 45-50F.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-50F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-40F, the free air freezing level is at 12,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry roads at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades with the snow level remaining above the passes at 6,000 feet.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 14 seconds. High pressure over Central Coast waters will retreat southward as a front approaches from the NW. The front enters the northern zones this evening and across the remaining zones by early Saturday morning. Winds generally below small craft advisory criteria ahead of the front, but the northern waters west of 20 miles from shore will probably see W gusts to 25 knots behind the front tonight. NW winds Saturday afternoon and Sunday may reach Small Craft Advisory strength across all local waters. Thermal low pressure strengthens near the coast early next week for a return of offshore winds. Forecast models are in agreement for the first half of next week with high pressure over the NE Pacific maintaining N to NW winds. Seas 5-7 feet through Saturday then build to 10-15 feet Saturday night and Sunday, decreasing early next week. Periods of 16 seconds shorten closer to 13 seconds by Friday afternoon. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Increasing clouds, surf 4-5 feet (low) but sneaker waves in the mix.

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches this weekend. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during the afternoon high tides. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/06 Fri 6:59 AM 0.85 L

10/06 Fri 1:12 PM 8.91 H

10/06 Fri 7:32 PM -0.12 L

10/07 Sat 1:51 AM 8.13 H

In Short: Increasing clouds, a chance of rain/showers, then clearing and warmer.