Camper on fire on Deerlane Loop

6:29pm

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responding to a report of a camper on fire at 868 N Deerlane Loop.

6:30pm

Caller to 911 saying the propane tanks in the tanker are exploding.

6:36pm

First arriving North Lincoln Fire crew reporting that the flames are threatening houses.

6:43pm

The fire has been knocked down by fire crews.

6:58pm

Address corrected to 882 N Deerlane Loop.

7:33pm

All North Lincoln Fire personnel are leaving the scene and heading back to their stations.