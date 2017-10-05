Camper on fire on Deerlane Loop

Oct 052017
6:29pm
North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responding to a report of a camper on fire at 868 N Deerlane Loop.
6:30pm
Caller to 911 saying the propane tanks in the tanker are exploding.
6:36pm
First arriving North Lincoln Fire crew reporting that the flames are threatening houses.
6:43pm
The fire has been knocked down by fire crews.
6:58pm
Address corrected to 882 N Deerlane Loop.
7:33pm
All North Lincoln Fire personnel are leaving the scene and heading back to their stations.
