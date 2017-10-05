Newport High School student arrested for threatening Newport High via Instagram

On September 26th a threat was aimed at Newport High School by way of internet social media. Newport High Students reported to school staff that they saw a threat on Instagram that targeted Newport High School. The threat read, “The end of NHS is near. RIP NHS 10/24/17.” The threatening post was active for a short time, and then removed from Instagram by the suspect.

Newport High enacted the school district’s student threat assessment protocol. Newport High Staff and the Newport Police School Resource Officer (SRO) interviewed several students in an attempt to identify the person responsible for the Instagram post. Newport High School released information on September 27th to notify parents of the threat, and develop additional information.

The Newport SRO worked with Newport Detectives and used all available resources to identify the source of the Instagram threat. Investigators were able to identify the Internet Protocol (IP) address associated with the Instagram post. On October 5th, investigators identified a physical address associated with that IP address. Investigators interviewed a person of interest, and identified the perpetrator.

A 16-year-old Newport High School student was soon arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Newport High School is reviewing the incident for additional administrative sanctions for the student’s actions.

The Newport Police Department and Newport High School are confident it was an isolated incident and no other persons were involved. Based upon the investigation of the original threat, investigators believe there is no further threat to Newport High School. The Newport Police Department and Newport High School are appreciative of the students that came forward with information.