Lincoln County DA to address Lincoln City Chamber Luncheon

Lincoln County District Attorney, Michelle Branam will speak at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce lunch forum on Friday, October 13th at Side Door Cafe’s Eden Hall, 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop in Gleneden Beach.

Branam’s presentation will include a brief update on the District Attorney’s Office before explaining Lincoln County Specialty Courts. An example of a Specialty Court would be the Drug Court Program, which uses evidence-based problem-solving court strategies designed to address the root causes of criminal activity and substance use disorders by coordinating efforts of the judiciary, prosecution, defense, probation, law enforcement, and treatment. Drug Court offers non-violent offenders an alternative to incarceration and teaches participants to become productive law-abiding citizens, which reduces recidivism and provides for healthier families and communities.

The Chamber luncheon begins at 11:45am and the cost is $13. The public is always invited to attend Chamber Lunch Forums and should RSVP to the Chamber by calling or emailing the Chamber by 5pm Wednesday, October 11th. This luncheon is sponsored by Sound Waves Hearing.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce at (541) 994-3070 or e-mail info@LCchamber.com or visit the website at LCchamber.com. The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce is comprised of local business members supporting one another and the community. The Chamber office is located at 4039 NW Logan Rd., Lincoln City.