Not only living not only well, but also at a consistently higher level of happiness!

Some days, it can feel as if we are simply going through the motions of life rather than fully living. That may be a sign that change is needed. “Often, we need to rethink what it is we want to accomplish in our life, and what we want more of,” says Samaritan Wellness-Life Coach Patty Sheffield. She will lead a free seminar, Living Life to its Fullest Potential, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Center for Health Education, Newport.

As a wellness-life coach for Samaritan Health Services since 2013, Sheffield has a strong passion for health and wellness and believes that reaching the highest levels of good health is possible for everyone. She works with Samaritan employees and community members in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.

Her Newport seminar will help participants discover the sources of healthy living — not only the basics of eating well, exercise and stress management, but improving emotional health as well.

“We’ll explore life purpose and why it is important. We’ll talk about self-compassion, as well as learning to have healthy boundaries and meaningful relationships,” she said about the seminar. “We also will discuss how to lose emotional weight and let go of negative influences in our lives.” Her seminar is both motivational and practical, filled with concrete ways to put the concepts she discusses into practice.

This seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. To learn more, call the Center for Health Education at 541-574-4954.