Lincoln City: Beach/Cliff fire downhill from Sailor Jack’s Motel



North Lincoln Fire and Rescue last night were called about a fire working its way up a steep beach hill at Sailor Jack’s Motel off Harbor and 8th Street. Firefighters say it was hard to get to, making them extend several hundred feet of hose to even be able to get water on it. But they finally knocked it down.

Fire investigators were on the beach this morning trying to track down the source of the fire. Firefighters said the humidity has been higher lately which slowed down the fire. Had it been during the summer it might have been a different story.

As always, don’t dispose of a cigarette butt anywhere but in a secure container. Also make sure that if you build a beach fire, make sure it’s far enough away from any vegetation – especially vegetation that can give a fire access to vegetation on a steep hill. Fires are very fast moving on steep hills or cliffs.