Weather or Not: A Rare Harvest Moon

Thursday, Oct. 5th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny and warm yesterday; clear and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 65F/52F/9mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 66F/43F/15mph/0.00”

Newport: 68F/45F/20mph/0.00”

Waldport: 65F/48F/18mph/0.00”

Yachats: 66F/50F/19mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.15”

Full Moon: This week’s Full Hunter’s Moon is also a Harvest Moon. That is a fairly rare occurrence, only happening a few times in October over the past 100 years. The Harvest Moon is the full phase closest to the Autumnal Equinox, which was back on September 22nd. Normally, this celestial event happens in September and is named for the time of year when farmers take advantage of the extra light after sunset to bring in their crops. The actual time of the Full Harvest (Hunter’s) Moon is at 11:40am this morning, but it will look full again tonight as it did last night.

Forecast: Mostly clear skies are expected to continue through tomorrow, highs in the upper-60s and lows in the upper- 40s. Outlook is for a decent chance of showers Friday night into Saturday, possibly even a few raindrops on Sunday, then we’ll be back to our Indian Summer with clearing and slightly above average daytime temperatures Monday through Wednesday.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are mostly dry, spots of frost possible, 30-40F, the free air freezing level is at 10,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 2-3 feet at 9 seconds. NNE winds continue through Friday morning. A weak front drops north to south across Central Coast waters Friday night and Saturday morning backing the winds to the SW, but speeds should stay below Small Craft Advisory thresholds. However, NW winds behind the front Saturday afternoon and Sunday may reach advisory levels. Thermal low pressure strengthens near the coast early next week for a return of offshore winds. Seas near 3 feet will build to 5-6 feet later today, then remain near 7 feet Friday and Saturday before building to 10-15 feet Saturday night and Sunday, decreasing early next week. Periods around 9-10 seconds transition to around 16-17 seconds late this afternoon then shorten closer to 13 seconds by Friday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Local Notice to Mariners… The m/v Yaquina will be dredging the Yaquina Bay Entrance and Harbor from October 6th-10th. The vessel monitors VHF Channels 13 and 16.

On the Beach… Sunny, warm, surf 2-3 feet (low).

For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/05 Thu 6:23 AM 0.60 L

10/05 Thu 12:39 PM 8.56 H

10/05 Thu 6:50 PM 0.38 L

10/06 Fri 1:03 AM 8.20 H

In Short: Mainly clear, warm days, cool nights, then chance of showers.