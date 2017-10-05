The Great International “ShakeOut.”

At 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, millions of people worldwide will practice how to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” as part of the Great ShakeOut. This important earthquake drill is a good way to practice what to do when an earthquake strikes. Register today at www.shakeout.org/oregon.

In a recently-issued gubernatorial proclamation, Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared October 19, 2017, “Great Oregon ShakeOut Day.” The proclamation encourages participation in the ShakeOut and urges Oregonians to be 2 Weeks Ready.

Surviving and recovering from a major earthquake is not a matter of luck. It’s a matter of being prepared and practicing how you’ll protect yourself and what you’ll do next. Everyone, everywhere, should know how to protect themselves during earthquakes — at home, at work, at school, and even while traveling. Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are an annual opportunity to practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” and learn earthquake safety tips.

2 Weeks Ready

During an emergency, we will need to count on each other. 2 Weeks Ready means being aware of what hazards can occur, having a kit and knowing what to do 2 hours, 2 days and 2 weeks after a disaster. A series of short and lively videos have been produced to illustrate simple ways to be 2 Weeks Ready. They focus on food, shelter, water, first aid, pets, youth and neighbors. The first video in the series can be viewed by clicking here. The series will launch on October 11.

“Earthquake safety is a very real concern in Oregon,” says Andrew Phelps, director of Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management. “We know that a Cascadia Subduction Zone quake and tsunami could leave large areas of our state without resources for days and weeks. Having 2 weeks of food, water and other emergency supplies is critical for individuals and families who may need to take care of themselves until emergency response teams can reach them.”

The 2 Weeks Ready campaign was launched by Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management in 2016 in conjunction with the Great ShakeOut. It aims to inspire citizens to be self-sufficient for two weeks in the aftermath of a major disaster. A series of brochures click here, a Facebook page click here and Twitter feed (@2WeeksReady) provide information, resources and assistance with disaster preparedness planning.