Artists & public invited to 4th Annual Plein Air Show in Toledo

The Yaquina River Museum of Art, Toledo will be hosting a closing reception and party for the 4th Annual Plein Air Show on October 7th & 8th from Noon-5PM to which all artists and the public are invited.

This year, twelve talented artists displayed their skills by creating works of art in a variety of mediums en plein air (out in the open air) around the Yaquina watershed region. Only a few were given monetary awards for their exceptional achievements.

Local artist and 2016 Plein Air Show winner Ivan Kelly presided over the judgment of the artwork. Ron Raasch of Powell Butte came in First Place for his painting “Marine Repair,” Steve Bennett of Jacksonville came in Second, Jerilyn Guiss of Newport in Third, Susan Kuznitsky of Portland winning Best of Show, and Marion Moir of Newport winning the Best Maritime Painting Award. Overall, $2,000 in prize money was presented to the awardees.

This weekend the Museum will be giving the 4th Annual Plein Air Show a final send off with complimentary wine and live music by Gabirel Salcedo. Salcedo, from Charleston, OR., is a multi-faceted composer and musician who recently collaborated with acclaimed artist Michael Gibbons on his recent film presentation for “Yaquina: A Traveling Exhibit” by providing the musical score for the video. Gabriel’s acoustic style integrates classical sound with modern influence in his original compositions.

The Museum will be featuring a particular emphasis on the works of Ron Raasch, 2017 Plein Air Show winner from Powell Butte, with his entry pieces as well as a special painting that will be revealed at the reception.

Show your support for this year’s artists at this final viewing of the 4th Annual Plein Air Show and enjoy a weekend of complimentary wine and relaxing music on October 7th & 8th from Noon-5PM. The Yaquina River Museum of Art’s Schoolhouse Exhibit is located at 151 NE Alder Street, Toledo. For more information, visit the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s website at www.YaquinaRiverMuseumOfArt.org.