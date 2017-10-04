An NLC “Shout Out” from Ken Gagne of Yachats

Central Coast photographer Ken Gagne says “Please help me in finding forever homes for twenty incredible wild mustangs. The Nevada Department of Agriculture captured them recently near Reno. Most are between 2 to 8 years old, they are all mustang stallions who were all just gelded last week, vaccinated, micro chipped, and have had their coggins test.

Adoption fee is $125.00. We only have a very short time to find homes, otherwise they go to auction block. These are absolutely amazing and beautiful horses. Please email me at ken.gagne@gmail.com for further information.”