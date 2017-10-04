Depoe Bay: Fixin’ docks, mo’ marijuana and they love their vets…

After a brief break in the action, a reconstituted Depoe Bay Harbor Commission has returned to action with two steady hands on the wheel and they’re looking for at least one more. Recently appointed to the commission are two current City Councilors, Loren Goddard and Jerome Grant – Goddard a charter fishing company owner and Grant a Depoe Bay businessman.

Topping the harbor “to do list” are some long awaiting repairs to docks in the harbor – docks 2, 3 and 4 especially and some TLC for the fish plant as well. Getting the funding all lined up is always the prime directive before anything can happen.

When new City-Recorder Jeff Wiseman became the day-to-day “air-traffic-controller” at city hall he immediately sought a go-ahead to bring back Depoe Bay’s proud tradition of honoring local military vets. It was an annual celebration of local men and women who proudly served their country at home and overseas. But the Depoe Bay annual Veterans Day Ceremony has fallen away over the past few years. But Mr. Wiseman aims to restore it. He’s bringing back the Veterans Honor Guard and re-instating the “Laying of the Wreath” at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Whale Park on Highway 101 every Veterans Day.

And if two isn’t enough, local and pass-through marijuana customers may soon have three recreational marijuana stores in Depoe Bay to choose from. A person interested in being #3 in town has made it known to the city that there is interest in setting up another marijuana shop. These businesses are of course regulated by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission who has the final say. Lots of background checking and the like always precede the awarding of a license for such establishments.