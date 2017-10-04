Weather or Not: An Indian Summer

Wednesday, Oct. 4th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunshine and breezy yesterday; mostly clear and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 67F/54F/24mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 72F/43F/19mph/0.00”

Newport: 70F/43F/21mph/0.00”

Waldport: 69F/48F/22mph/0.00”

Yachats: 70F/46F/32mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 15 mph/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: This week’s weather has all the earmarks of an Indian Summer, which is a period of unseasonably warm, dry conditions that sometimes occurs in Autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. The National Weather Service defines this phenomenon as “dry and clear with above normal temperatures, occurring late-September to mid-November.” So, in light of yesterday’s sunshine and thermometer readings, plus the predictions for the next few days, it looks like the terms have been met. Mainly clear today through Friday with daytime highs climbing to 65-70F, and overnight lows dipping to around 50F. Outlook is for a slight chance of rain/showers Friday night through Sunday, then back to sunshine Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures return to seasonal – highs near 60F and lows in the upper-40s.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry, spots of frost possible, 30-40F, the free air freezing level is at 9,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 3 feet at 5 seconds. The next possibility for winds above 25 knots will be with a weak frontal passage Friday night and Saturday morning and in the NW winds behind the front later Saturday into Sunday. A thermal trough should strengthen early next week. Low (3-5 foot) seas will persist through Thursday. A longer period (~16 seconds) west swell will move through the waters Thursday night and Friday as a low-pressure system settles near 36N 141W. The overall sea heights with this swell will be around 6 feet, but will likely build to 9-14 feet this weekend due to a combination of windwaves and a fresh NW swell as a low drops south along the British Columbia Coast. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, warm, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/04 Wed 5:47 AM 0.51 L

10/04 Wed 12:08 PM 8.13 H

10/04 Wed 6:09 PM 1.00 L

10/05 Thu 12:18 AM 8.12 H

In Short: Mainly clear, warm days, cool nights, then chance of showers.