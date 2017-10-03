Newport Drum Circle sets drumming events clear through next April

Newport Drum Circle on winter schedule at Don Davis Park

The long-running year-round Newport Community Drum Circle resumes its regular winter schedule this month, meeting Saturday, October 14 and every second Saturday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., through April 2018, inside the glass enclosed gazebo at Don Davis Park, at the west end of Olive Street, across from the Newport Performing Arts Center.

Now in its tenth year, the free acoustic rhythm jam is family friendly and drug, alcohol, and smoke free. No musical experience is necessary, all ages and skill levels are welcome, and they will even lend you a drum if you don’t have one. Contact chandler@chandlerdavis.com or 541-272-4615.