Author Shares Secrets of ‘Fearless Writing’

William Kenower, author of Fearless Writing: How to Create Boldly and Write with Confidence, will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 15 meeting of the coast branch of Willamette Writers. His talk will include advice on how to banish doubt and writers block and unleash the powerful writer within. The free workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. takes place at the Newport Library.

Kenower also wrote Write within Yourself: An Author’s Companion. He is the editor-in-chief of Author magazine and a sought-after speaker and teacher. In addition to his books, he has been published in The New York Times and Edible Seattle, and has been a featured blogger for the Huffington Post. His video interviews have featured hundreds of writers, from Nora Ephron to Amy Tan. He also hosts the online radio program Author2Author where every week he and a different guest discuss their books and their lives.

Willamette Writers is the largest writers’ organization in Oregon and one of the largest writers’ organizations in the United States. The organization’s goal is to provide and encourage a creative environment and support system for current and aspiring writers. Since its beginning in 1965, Willamette Writers has provided meeting places for the exchange of ideas and information and has initiated programs designed to help writers increase skills related to the craft of writing. For more information, visit http://willamettewriters.com/coast/or Willamette Writers Coast Chapter’s Facebook page.

Willamette Writers thanks the Sylvia Beach Hotel, Hallmark Hotel, and the Elizabeth Street Inn for donating lodging for their authors and the Newport Public Library for providing a monthly meeting space.