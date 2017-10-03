Veterans Affairs of Oregon launches new website for veterans services



Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs launches all-new website – 10/03/17

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is inviting the veteran community and partners to explore its new and completely redesigned website at www.oregon.gov/odva.

The revamped site puts detailed information right at users’ fingertips, covering the full range of benefits, programs and resources available to Oregon veterans and their families, as well as interactive maps and other tools to help locate needed services in your area.

“This site is the culmination of a very thorough and deliberate process,” ODVA Director Cameron Smith said. “An incredible amount of thought, work and creativity went into this redesign, and we really believe it will be a game-changer when it comes to serving Oregon veterans and their families.”

The website redesign is the capstone to a complete overhaul of ODVA’s entire communication strategy that began years ago. The overhaul included the launch of an in-depth benefit magazine just for Oregon veterans, a comprehensive approach to engaging the veteran community through social media, a new, subscription-based email service and the annual Veteran Benefit Expo, which is held in different locations throughout the state.

“We want veterans to be able to find the information they need, quickly and easily, and we believe this interactive new site is the absolute best way for them to do just that,” said Nicole Hoeft, ODVA’s communications and information services manager.

The site is continuously updated to ensure veterans have the most up-to-date news about benefit changes, new programs, upcoming events and anything else of relevance to the veteran community. ODVA encourages visitors to explore the site, which is located at the same address (www.oregon.gov/odva).

A promotional video highlighting some of the new site’s features can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kQz-fVwNcg. Questions about the new site can be directed to ODVAinformation@odva.state.or.us.