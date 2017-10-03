Do you know who this is???









Newport Police are seeking assistance from our great community in identifying the person in the photos. Officers would like to talk to him regarding a burglary at Newport Rental on September 24th. The suspect got away with more than $6,000 in power tools. The vehicle appears to have damage to the hood.

If you have any information on the identity of the person, or information about the truck or the burglary, please contact Sgt. Tyson Haynes at 541-574-3348. Or you may call our anonymous tip line and leave a voice message at 541-574-5455, or you may text a tip to 541-270-1856.