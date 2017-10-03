Weather or Not: Fickle Fall

Tuesday, Oct. 3rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunshine and surprise showers yesterday; mainly clear overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 58F/51F/18mph/0.02”

Depoe Bay: 62F/42F/13mph/0.02”

Newport: 59F/45F/12mph/0.04”

Waldport: 59F/48F/27mph/0.04”

Yachats: 60F/46F/23mph/0.08”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NNE 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.21”

Forecast: If you predict a week of dry and sunny weather in the Summer, that’s probably what you’ll get. Not necessarily so in the Fall when conditions can thwart the best that meteorologists and their computers can come up with. The fickle nature of Autumn weather was proven yesterday when an otherwise sunny day also included a couple of stray rain showers (which, by the way, came from the northeast, a highly unusual trajectory for precipitation in the Pacific Northwest). But, we should be back on the dry track today through Friday with mainly clear skies, highs of 65F or a bit above and lows in the upper-40s to lower-50s. Outlook is for a chance of showers Friday night through Saturday night, then mostly clear again Sunday and Monday. Temperatures should remain near seasonal as the thermometer rises to 60F during the day and drops to the upper-40s overnight.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-40F, the free air freezing level is at 7,500 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 4-5 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 2:00pm this afternoon through this evening. North to northeast winds will persist through the end of the week. Varying strengths of the offshore high pressure and the California thermal low will result in day to day variations in the strength of the winds. Expect an increase in northerlies this afternoon and evening, the strongest will be beyond 10 miles from shore and south of Cascade Head with gusts to around 25 knots. Wind speeds then remain below 20 knots through Friday, but possibly reach advisory criteria Saturday and Sunday. Seas should stay in the 4-7 foot range through Friday, then may build to around 10-14 feet this weekend as a low pressure system drops south along the British Columbia Coast. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* Tides

10/03 Tue 11:37 AM 7.67 H

10/03 Tue 5:30 PM 1.67 L

10/03 Tue 11:33 PM 7.91 H

10/04 Wed 05:47 AM 0.51 L

In Short: Mainly clear, warm days and cool nights, then showers.