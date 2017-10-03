Newport inching its way toward a VRD solution(s)

With the rapid growth of vacation rentals in the Newport area, it has made it harder for Newport residents to find affordable housing. In response, the Newport City Council is contemplating a moratorium on any additional vacation rentals until market conditions change or a way is found to create more lower cost housing for many service workers who sometimes have to take on two to three jobs just to afford living in Newport. Lincoln City and other coast cities are dabbling with moratoriums as they too grapple with the demise of low to moderate income housing along the coast.

The Newport City Council’s threat of a moratorium on converting more housing to vacation rentals hasn’t set well with the vacation rental industry. VRD management companies have a good thing going and want to keep it that way. But many townspeople see the increased intrusion of vacation rentals as a downward trend for locals that could make it impossible for all but the rich to live and play here. Therefore the moratorium on additional VRDs has been proposed by the Newport City Council.

At their Monday night meeting the council agreed to ask the state Land Conservation and Development Commission to allow the moratorium to take effect in 45 days while the town works out some possible give-and-take with the VRD industry. This all comes to a head again at the council’s meeting on November 20th. By then the city planning commission will have analyzed the ups and downs of enacting a moratorium on new VRDs along with a recommendation to the city on whether a moratorium is warranted while the city reviews its current VRD regulations. The council decided to notify the DLCD of a possible VRD moratorium action on November 20th. If that happens, VRD owners would not only be able to continue to run their businesses, but also sell those businesses without worrying about the looming moratorium…if one is enacted on November 20th.