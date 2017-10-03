City to lease old pool – not sell it

The City of Newport and the Lincoln County School District are wrapping up an agreement that will allow the school district to take over the old City Municipal Pool, pay a monthly lease on the building and use it for an array of school district functions. It’s a long term lease and both sides predict that at the end of it, there won’t be much left to do with the old pool building but to tear it down and make it part of the Big Creek Park area.

In the meantime, the school district will improve parking at the old pool as well as across the street at Sam Case School. The school district also agrees to make that part of Big Creek Park more enjoyable for the public with trail improvements and other amenities.