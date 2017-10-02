News School Site and Bus Parking for Lincoln City

It looks like Lincoln City is getting a new school site and more parking for its school buses thanks to the district buying some land north of Highway 101 off West Devils Lake Road.

It’s the old Holly Tree Farm connected to what is usually referred to as “The Villages” development area – where the city is planning for a good mix of housing. At least that’s what they have in mind. Everything is tentative at this point. But the school district says the 55 acres they are buying will accommodate school bus parking and another school since Lincoln City is expected to do some considerable growing over the next ten years.

Price of the 55 acres paid to GDT Investment is $850,000 – roughly $15,500/acre.

Meanwhile Lincoln City City planners say they’re very pleased with the purchase because the city would like to build a mix of new homes in that area – higher-end single family, more moderate priced workforce housing and affordable housing as well, all of which will mean that school children won’t have far to bus or long to walk to school.