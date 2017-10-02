Oceanographic Research Vessel Roger Revelle glides into Newport

Photographer Ken Gagne was standing on the Yaquina Bay Bridge when this large oceanographic research vessel came cruisin’up the jaws, headed for the NOAA docks at South Beach.

The ship is based out of San Diego at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. R/V Roger Revelle is a highly capable Global Class research vessel that operates worldwide. Operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography as a shared-use facility within the University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS), Roger Revelle is available to all scientists supported by any US federal, state, and other agencies.

Scientific Capabilities

Roger Revelle hosts the Hydrographic Doppler Sonar System, a one-of-a-kind hull-mounted long-range Doppler sonar that measures water current shear at much higher resolution than commercially-available Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers. Revelle offers outstanding navigation and station-keeping characteristics, with a modern dynamic positioning system coupled to a flexible and powerful propulsion system. It means they can “stay put” rather well.

Other notable features of Roger Revelle include an EM122 deep-water multibeam mapping system, an X-band radar that measures surface wave properties, an advanced computer network with wired and wireless access for all scientists, triply-redundant off-ship internet connections that provide uninterrupted web access, and a robust suite of modern, well-maintained sensing systems.

These capabilities, in addition to a suite of underway instruments, produce a capable and highly adaptable platform for scientific research across all disciplines of marine science. In short, a Swiss Army Knife for ocean scientists.

Usually when such ships come to port they’re coming in from a long tour at sea and are here to load up on food, possibly switch scientific crews and/or scientific equipment and download research materials, samples and observations from the mission they just conducted.