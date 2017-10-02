Filing for Social SecurityFree Presentation at Newport 60+ Activity Center

SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR WITH DUANE J. SILBERNAGEL, CFP

FINANCIAL ADVISOR WITH WADDEL & REED

On Monday, October 16th, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., Duane Silbernagel, CFP, a Financial Advisor with Waddell & Reed, Inc., will present “Filing for Social Security: Choices for Your Retirement Income.”

Social Security is our country’s single largest Federal program and the sole means of support for many retirees. Duane invites you to learn how you can optimize your retirement income needs with Social Security.

Duane grew up in Scio, Oregon, and moved to Lincoln County with his wife in 2010. He earned his BS in Civil Engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology, and worked in that field for 3 years before becoming a Financial Advisor. Duane says, “So much of what I do is outside the investment aspect of my capabilities. I help people put together their financial plan; outlining where they are now, where they want to go, and the avenues to pursue those goals. In my experience, these concerns grow more prevalent as one approaches retirement.”

This educational presentation about Social Security filing options includes ample opportunity for questions. There is no charge for this event, and you are welcome to bring guests. Light refreshments provided.

The seminar is a general overview of certain rules related to Social Security, and the ideas presented are not individualized for your particular situation. Please discuss your individual circumstances with your Financial Advisor. Waddell & Reed is a member SIPC.

The 60+ Activity Center is located at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport. Please RSVP to Abbie Summers at 541-614-1322 or email: ASummers@WRAdvisors.com