Weather or Not: Hang Up Your Raingear

Monday, Oct. 2nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Clouds and sunshine yesterday; mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 60F/50F/10mph/~0.00”

Depoe Bay: 64F/45F/21mph/0.02”

Newport: 61F/45F/11mph/0.01”

Waldport: 62F/49F/10mph/0.03”

Yachats: 59F/49F/9mph/0.03”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.15”

Forecast: It doesn’t look like you’ll need your raingear for quite a while. Mainly clear skies are expected to prevail for the next week or longer. Temperatures will fluctuate a bit, though, with highs reaching 60-70F and lows 45-55F throughout the extended period. Long-range projections show the next chance for a wet cycle appears to be about 10 days out.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 50F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, spots of ice and slush possible, 30-35F, the snow level is near the passes at 4,500 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 5-10 knots this morning with choppy seas 7 feet at 8 seconds. Winds and seas will continue to ease across the waters for the rest of today. As a thermal trough builds north along the coast it will produce a very short and marginal period where small craft advisory wind gusts are possible today. Main threat is across a small portion of the Southern Coast waters. Conditions continue to show the thermal trough impacts strongest on Tuesday and Wednesday. If so, then northerly winds gusting 20-25 knots are possible along with another period of potentially square seas, primarily for Central Coast waters. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, light breeze, surf 3-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/02 Mon 11:06 AM 7.22 H

10/02 Mon 4:49 PM 2.33 L

10/02 Mon 10:47 PM 7.61 H

10/03 Tue 5:10 AM 0.55

In Short: Mainly clear, warm days and cool nights.