Local Ocean to host October 4th “Dine Out for Samaritan House”

Local Ocean Seafood will host the next “Dine Out for Samaritan House” on Wednesday, October 4th. The popular bay-front eatery will donate 15% of the day’s profits to help support Samaritan House, a shelter for homeless families with children.

Local Ocean Seafood has become the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for fish tacos or are shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give the customer the best seafood experience of their life.

This bay-front hotspot is a casually sophisticated fish market and grill unlike any other. Market-style dining is accented with a central open kitchen where chefs prepare fresh grilled seafood dishes. Floor-to-ceiling windows with roll-up glass doors afford views of the fishing boats in the harbor and the Yaquina Bay Bridge in the distance. A remodeled second floor offers additional seating with an expansive view.

Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.