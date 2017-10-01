Local Ocean to host October 4th “Dine Out for Samaritan House”

Oct 012017
 

Local Ocean Sea Food Magicians!
THE place to be to help Samaritan House!

Local Ocean Seafood will host the next “Dine Out for Samaritan House” on Wednesday, October 4th. The popular bay-front eatery will donate 15% of the day’s profits to help support Samaritan House, a shelter for homeless families with children.

Local Ocean Seafood has become the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for fish tacos or are shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give the customer the best seafood experience of their life.

This bay-front hotspot is a casually sophisticated fish market and grill unlike any other. Market-style dining is accented with a central open kitchen where chefs prepare fresh grilled seafood dishes. Floor-to-ceiling windows with roll-up glass doors afford views of the fishing boats in the harbor and the Yaquina Bay Bridge in the distance. A remodeled second floor offers additional seating with an expansive view.

Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.

