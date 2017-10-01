Scholarship dollars available to Lincoln County women



As part of its mission to help improve the lives of Lincoln County’s women and children, Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay is offering scholarship funds to help as many as three women this fall and winter. Women in need of additional education or training to advance their careers, return to the workforce, or undertake a new career can get financial help in this undertaking. Up to $1,500 will be bestowed by Altrusa upon successful applicants to help offset the cost associated with pursuing a college degree, vocational training, or any other kind of post-secondary education. Those who receive the funds may use them for the direct costs (tuition, books, fees) or indirect costs (transportation costs, childcare) that can otherwise create an obstacle to success.

“Our goal is to provide the extra boost a woman might need in order to go back to school or take the next step to improving her future,” said Julie Baldwin, Altrusa Scholarship Chairperson.

Baldwin emphasized the fact that applicants are not limited strictly to traditional college coursework. Cosmetology programs, culinary schools, and other types of vocational training programs will be given equal weight to community college or university programs when considering applications.

“The most important thing is to help women in Lincoln County better themselves. If this scholarship program helps a woman get a better job and a more stable future, we will have reached our objectives,” she noted.

Applications are available on the organization’s website, click here or for pick-up at the Newport Public Library (reference desk) or the Oregon Coast Community College financial aid office.

For further information, email the scholarship committee at abn814@sbcglobal.net. Applications must be postmarked by October 30, 2017.