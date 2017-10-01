Ocean Creek Bed & Breakfast invites YOU to stop by!

Ocean Creek Bed and Breakfast will hold its third Halloween open house on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. Jim Murphy and Diane Disse opened Ocean Creek B&B on Halloween 2015 and celebrated their first ghost-free year in 2016, having a little fun with the numerous ghost stories about the original 1931 part of the landmark house just south of Yachats city limits.

Cider and Halloween treats will be served. Tours will be available. Costumes are optional, but an interest in ghostly tales is required.

“It’s fascinating to share stories from locals and visitors who have lived in the house since they have become an enduring part of local lore,” according to Disse. A large addition was built onto the house in 1998. The bed and breakfast offers two suites in the newer part of the house and two rooms in the original part.

For more information, call 541-547-4113 or check out oceancreekbedandbreakfast.com.