Horsin’ around builds skilled, bright and healthy kids…

Tammy and I had a great time at the Bright Horizon’s Therapeutic Open House Student and Riding show yesterday at Walker Farms in Siletz. Bright Horizons mission is to improve the physical, cognitive and well-being of individuals and their families through equine assisted activities and therapies, built on professionalism and trust with a focus on community education, communication and teamwork. Because horseback riding rhythmically moves the rider’s body to a human gait, riders with physical disabilities often show improvement in flexibility, balance and muscle strength.



Some of the most common special needs served in therapeutic riding : Autism Spectrum, Traumatic Brain Injury, Development Delay, Downs Syndrome, Visual Hearing Impairment, Cerebral Palsy, Stoke, Spinal Bifida, ADD/ADHD and Multiple Sclerosis.



Thanks so much to all the volunteers that make Bright Horizons a bug success since 2004. They are a 501c3. Right now they have 6 horses and and could use one more. They gratefully accept any and all donations including tack, lesson materials, feed, grain etc. If you want to help, send a check or visit their FB page and use PayPal to send your tax-deductible contribution. They really make a big difference in the lives of many children and glad I had the opportunity to be there yesterday.

About: Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center

Bright Horizons is a therapeutic riding center that was founded in 2004. Bright Horizons is both a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemen, International (PATH Int’l) member center. PATH is a membership organization that fosters safe, professional, ethical and therapeutic equine activities through education, communication, standards and research. Bright Horizons operates utilizing PATH guidelines and teaching standards.

Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center takes a team-oriented approach to providing its programs targeted at disabled children and adults. A dedicated and committed Board of Directors, an Executive Director and a PATH certified instructor work together with a network of service providers and volunteers in a concerted effort to instill our core values of empathy, empowerment, human dignity and the right to self determination. Genuine healing takes place in a safe environment of tolerance and understanding where assets are tapped, potentials realized and deficiencies forgotten.

Therapeutic riding provides individuals of varying ability levels opportunities to challenge themselves physically and emotionally and to set goals to improve their quality of life via the horse. Recognized by the American Occupational Therapy Association and the American Physical Therapy Association, equine facilitated therapy provides a valuable adjunct to traditional forms of therapy. Equine assisted activities have shown remarkable success in meeting the complex needs of program participants. Benefits may include gains in balance, posture, and mobility. A person’s gait is similar to that of a horse giving many riders the opportunity to experience this type of normal movement for the first time while on a horse.

Bright Horizons’ “equine therapists” and certified instructor enable riders to achieve their goals through carefully designed equestrian activities. These programs have been shown to measurably improve physical, psychological and social functions especially among children. Studies have documented significant gains in self-esteem among adolescents and disabled children who participated in equine assisted therapy.

For more information about Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center visit us online at www.brighthorizonsriding.org, or call 541-961-4156.