Blodgett pickup driver dies in plunge off logging road near Eddyville

Saturday afternoon Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on a logging spur road off of Norton Road near Eddyville. The red 1999 Toyota Tacoma was several hundred feet down a ravine and reportedly occupied by one male.

Deputies and other emergency responders arrived on scene and began assessing the terrain. Deputy Bruce McGuire, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator, deployed a drone to fly to the vehicle’s location and evaluate access points for personnel. Members of the Toledo Fire Department then reached the vehicle and confirmed the sole occupant was deceased.

The deceased was identified as 53 year-old Blodgett resident Randy Perkins. A Sheriff’s Office collision reconstructionist was summoned to the scene to assist in the investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 265-0777. The Toledo Fire Deparment, Life Flight Air Ambulance, Pacific West Ambulance and the Lincoln County Rope Rescue Team assisted in this investigation.