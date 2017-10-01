Weather or Not: Here We Go Again?

Sunday, Oct. 1st – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers and sunshine yesterday; mixed skies, showers overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 62F/54F/14mph/0.15”

Depoe Bay: 61F/50F/16mph/0.22”

Newport: 61F/46F/16mph/0.40”

Waldport: 63F/52F/15mph/0.05”

Yachats: 61F/52F/14mph/0.02”

Precipitation Totals…

September 2017: 3.47”

September Normal: 2.39”

Since January 1st: 60.57”

Average Annual Rainfall: 69.99”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,700’, overcast @ 5,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.22”

Forecast: Midway through September, precipitation was well below normal for the month. From the 17th to the 30th, however, we not only caught up but surpassed the historical average by over an inch. Is this a ‘here we go again’ following last year’s extremely wet Winter? Well, maybe. The latest long-term climate projections show the Pacific Northwest receiving above-normal precipitation now through December. That said, we’re looking at a mostly dry week to kick-off October. Decreasing showers today and tonight, high 60F, low 50F. Tomorrow, mostly sunny after patchy morning fog, and the mercury rises to 60F. Outlook is for mainly clear Tuesday through Saturday with high temps near 70F early in the week before cooling by Thursday to maximums of 60F and minimums dropping into the upper-40s.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not's Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperature 55F. For the Cascades, highways are wet, 35-40F, the snow level is 5,500 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry pavement at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades through tonight; there’s a chance of minor accumulating snow in the Cascade passes as the snow level drops to 5,000 feet.

An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 5-10 knots nearshore this morning, but blowing 15-20 knots offshore at Stonewall Bank, with choppy seas 7 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect 10-60 miles out from this afternoon through late tonight. Winds and seas ease for the first part of this week as high pressure builds over the Eastern Pacific. A thermal trough may build along the coast as early as Monday night with the main focus currently Tuesday, however, based on recent projections. If so, then northerly winds gusting 20-25 knots are possible along with another period of potentially square seas, primarily for Central Coast waters. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Chance of showers, moderate breeze, surf 5-6 feet (low).

For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/01 Sun 10:33 AM 6.79 H

10/01 Sun 4:06 PM 2.95 L

10/01 Sun 9:58 PM 7.27 H

10/02 Mon 4:32 AM 0.70 L

In Short: Possible showers, then sunny days and cool nights.