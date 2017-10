7:15pm

A boat that went aground on a sand bar earlier today has been freed by Seal Rock Fire-Rescue (with the help of a high tide) and is being towed back up the Alsea River to the boat landing where it will be re-united with its trailer and will be taken directly home. All its occupants are fine.

It pays to have somebody up on the bow to let you know when the bottom comes up close enough to snag you.