Fatal accident west of Nashville off Norton Road – Driver deceased

1:45pm

A red Toyota pickup driving on Norton Road west of Nashville, went over a very steep cliff that had been logged sometime back. The pickup rolled over and over – and end to end – down a heavily logged area, coming to rest near the bottom of the ravine.

2:12pm

Rawley’s Towing has been called to the scene. A firefighter described the pick-up as a red Toyota Tacoma. He said “It’s pretty folded up with a missing wheel. The driver is deceased.”