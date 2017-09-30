Fatal accident west of Nashville off Norton Road – Driver deceased

Sep 302017
1:45pm
A red Toyota pickup driving on Norton Road west of Nashville, went over a very steep cliff that had been logged sometime back. The pickup rolled over and over – and end to end – down a heavily logged area, coming to rest near the bottom of the ravine.
2:12pm
Rawley’s Towing has been called to the scene. A firefighter described the pick-up as a red Toyota Tacoma. He said “It’s pretty folded up with a missing wheel. The driver is deceased.”
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.