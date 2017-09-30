Letter to the Editor – Our Earth is a “Living Being” and has a right to survive

Industry interests meet Lincoln County and Lincoln Co. Community Rights, who stand and speak for Nature’s voiceless interests in circuit court October 9th. This is not citizens seeking to harm small local business nor is it done by radical crazy people.

This is the voice of the voters of this county who passed a local law who are standing up for law enacted by the rules. Voters who are exercising constitutional rights to “health, safety and happiness,” and for the right to establish local laws that protect living beings at a standard higher than what State and Federal law recognize as reasonable.

We voters are protecting this law that limits risks of harm to land, animal life and water because there is lack of reliable evidence proving safety, and where there have been no studies done to explore what the combinations of toxic chemicals become when blended into cocktails.

Did you know that Agent Orange came to US agriculture in the mid-1970’s when the military no longer sprayed it in Vietnam? Chemical companies needed a paying market for their product. Did you know that the VA is now recognizing complex long-term harm to vets exposed during their service and that the damages to genes impacts generations of children and grandchildren with birth defects here in the US and in Vietnam?

Industry has paid for university research over the past 4 decades to write norms of agriculture practice that says it cannot produce food or timber without toxic chemicals. Laws and regulations at state and federal level, written by industry, confirmed by legislators who often receive regular “donations” from the industry, pass laws that pay lip service to protecting the people or life on the ground, but are actually protecting industry profits and practices from public attention or commentary. They call this “pre-emption” law that is intended to stop public outcry or alarm at harm being done.

“Don’t worry – it’s safe when applicators follow the label directions,” regulators and industry tell us. How does a toxic chemical that has skull and crossbones on its label become “safe” when its purpose is to kill not just some but all life forms on a clear cut site? How does that land have any fertility left to grow trees after being poisoned, baked dry and hard in sunlight, its topsoil washing and sliding into streams in rainy season? Why are our salmon runs puny by comparison to what they once they were?

It’s time to be accountable for the decisions humans have been making that are causing harm and to be courageous in halting what is destroying the land, water and clean air we all need to sustain life. There ARE other choices – to be in alignment with nature’s balanced systems, to take care of watersheds that create robust clean water flows for all life’s needs, to maintain the soil fertility on harvested lands so trees can grow as a part of a whole, healthy forest. Choices that value the ecosystem for the many ways it supports life including our own. Is that not what we want to leave for our children and their children?

We will be in the Lincoln County Courthouse, 225 W. Olive, Monday, October 9th room 300 at 11am, speaking for nature of which we humans are only one part. We will speak for our laws and for our constitutional rights as living persons. Join us.

Debra Kauffman Fant, Waldport, OR

NewsLincolnCounty.com invites any supporting or opposing opinions on the above. Email them to: News@NewsLincolnCounty.com