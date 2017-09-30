Weather or Not: Needin’ a Heater

Saturday, Sep. 30th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain/showers early, sunshine late yesterday; mixed skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/53F/14mph/0.25”

Depoe Bay: 66F/50F/13mph/0.12”

Newport: 64F/46F/18mph/0.13”

Waldport: 63F/52F/18mph/0.12”

Yachats: 63F/51F/19mph/0.14”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 2,400’ & 3,900’, overcast @ 5,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: S 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.18”

Forecast: Still a chance for a few showers today and tomorrow, mainly in the mornings, followed by some clearing in the afternoons; scattered showers overnight. The thermometer will be near seasonal as highs top-out around 60F and lows slump to the lower-50s. Outlook is for a slight chance of showers lingering into Monday, then mostly clear with chilly nights for the remainder of the workweek. The mercury rises to 60-65F during the day and drops to the upper-40s at night. If you haven’t already done so, this weekend might be a good time to check your stove, furnace or other heat source, which will probably be needed next week.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 35-40F, the snow level is at 6,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry pavement at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades through tomorrow; there’s a chance of minor accumulating snow in the Cascade passes tomorrow night as the snow level drops to 5,000 feet.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 5 feet at 10 seconds. A surface low will slide south along the west coast later tonight through early Monday for a period of increased pressure gradients across our northern waters. Could also see some convective gusts up to 30 knots at times across all the waters. Seas may square up reaching 9 feet but confidence is low in the heights rising fast enough to match the wave periods. Timing will be close, however. Winds and seas ease for the first part of next week as high pressure builds over the Eastern Pacific. A thermal trough may build along the coast as early as Tuesday but more likely Wednesday and Thursday. If so, then northerly winds gusting 20-25 knots are possible along with another period of potentially square seas, primarily for Central Coast waters. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, sunshine, moderate breeze, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/30 Sat 9:55 AM 6.42 H

09/30 Sat 3:16 PM 3.47 L

09/30 Sat 9:02 PM 6.95 H

10/01 Sun 3:50 AM 0.92 L

In Short: Chance of showers, some clearing, then drying and cooling next week.