Another Alfred Hitchcock-type story on a very “EEE-YIKES!” coastal town…

KEITH ROSSON TO SPEAK AT DRIFTWOOD AND NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARIES

Keith Rosson, author of The Mercy of the Tide, will visit the Newport Public Library and the Driftwood Public Library in Lincoln City for two events. On Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m., he will speak at the Newport Library, and on Thursday, October 12 at 4:00 p.m. he will speak at Driftwood Public Library as part of the Dark and Stormy Night Series.

The Mercy of the Tide is set in Riptide,Oregon, a sleepy coastal town where crime usually consists of underage drinking at a Wolf Point bonfire. But then strange things start happening—a human skeleton is unearthed in a local park and mutilated animals begin appearing, seemingly sacrificed, on the town’s beaches. At the heart of the story are Sam Finster, a senior in high school mourning the death of his mother, and his sister Trina, a nine-year-old deaf girl who denies her grief by dreaming of a nuclear apocalypse. Meanwhile, Sheriff Dave Dobbs and Deputy Nick Hayslip must try to put their own sorrows aside to figure out who, or what, is wreaking havoc on their once-idyllic town. It is a gorgeously written book that merges the sly wonder of magical realism and alternate history with the depth and characterization of literary fiction.

Rossen has written another novel, Smoke City, scheduled to be published soon. His short fiction has appeared in Cream City Review, PANK, December, The Nervous Breakdown, and more. He’s been nominated twice for a Pushcart Prize and was a finalist for the Birdwhistle Prize for Short Fiction. He’s also an illustrator and graphic designer, with clients that include Green Day, Against Me, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Copies of The Mercy of the Tide will be available for purchase and signing at both events. These programs are sponsored by the Newport Public Library Foundation, US Bank Foundation, D’Sands Condominiums Motel, and Driftwood Library Foundation, with books provided by Bob’s Beach Books. All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Driftwood Library at 541-996-2277 or the Newport Public Library at 541-265-2153.