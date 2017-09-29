The House of the 7 gables at Newport Public LIbrary

“THE HOUSE OF THE SEVEN GABLES” TO SHOW AT NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Newport Public Library will show the film The House of the Seven Gables at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10. The film is a 1940 adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic novel. Brothers Jaffray (George Sanders) and Clifford Pyncheon (Vincent Price) live under a curse in a run-down home rumored to contain hidden treasure. Clifford, engaged to his cousin Hepzibah (Margaret Lindsay), is falsely accused by Jaffray of murdering their father, and is sent to jail. Upon his release twenty years later, he devises an elaborate scheme to avenge himself. The film’s musical score was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

For more information, call the library at 541-265-2153 or go to its website, www.newportlibrary.org.