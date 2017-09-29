October is Domestic Violence Month

My Sisters’ Place Commemorates

Domestic Violence Awareness

October 2017

During the month of October, communities in Oregon and across the nation join to raise awareness of domestic violence. We engage in activities to recognize the prevalence of domestic violence, prevent abuse, and promote healthy, safe relationships.

This year we started off a bit early with an Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Bier One and members of Pint Size Movements (a local political action social group) on September 23rd. There was a live polka band, German sausages, pretzels, and of course beer! Food proceeds from the event were donated to My Sisters’ Place. We would like to thank Bier One owners, Luke and Chris, as well as members of Pint Size movements for their generosity, commitment and support.

On Saturday, October 14th, the Yachats Commons will “Awake to Rhythm” in a lively and welcoming music-filled fundraiser for My Sisters’ Place. My Sisters’ Place is a nonprofit that, using an anti-oppression framework, provides services for individuals in Lincoln County who have experienced interpersonal violence. Awake to Rhythm is an opportunity to shine a light on this society-wide problem while also highlighting the significantly higher levels of violence faced by communities of color, including Native Americans.

One in five women in Oregon will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, and one in four women will experience domestic violence. For Native American women, one in three will experience sexual assault, and three in five will experience domestic violence. In the face of these sobering facts, My Sisters’ Place invites all communities to support their efforts at “Awake to Rhythm.”