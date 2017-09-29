On the Roadshow in search of a new Schools Superintendent



The Lincoln County School District School Board is in the process of fulfilling its most important responsibility – hiring the superintendent of schools. With the continuing growth of our school system and the ongoing commitment from our community, it is essential to find a new superintendent who can help us build for the future while continuing our long-standing success. The School Board is determined to name an accomplished and capable individual who will lead the people and programs that provide the energized teaching, engaged learning, and innovative practices for which Lincoln County School District is known.

Recruitment of candidates will soon be underway with the goal of hiring a new superintendent who will start prior to the 2018-19 school year.

Working with a team of administrators and community leaders, the School Board has developed a comprehensive search and selection process that includes: gathering community input from a wide variety of stakeholders to inform candidate selection, developing a leadership profile, recruiting and screening candidates, holding two rounds of interviews, finalist site visits, and selection. The process will begin early October 2017 and will conclude in April 2018.

The School Board invites and welcomes community involvement and engagement during the superintendent search process and is offering a number of ways for school and community stakeholders to provide input, including: community forums; an online survey; updates on social media, district website, and more. Community Forums will be held:

Monday, October 23 at 5:30-6:30 PM at Waldport High School Multipurpose Room and Monday, October 23 at 5:30-6:30 PM at Newport High School Boone Center

Tuesday, October 24 at 5:30-6:30 PM at Taft 7-12 Community Room, and

Wednesday, October 25 at 5:30-6:30 PM at Toledo Elementary School Library

The Lincoln County School District will be communicating openly and regularly with parents and families, community members, and school staff about the progress in identifying a new Superintendent. In addition to press releases, we will communicate using links and updates on the homepage of the district website www.lincoln.k12.or.us, via email, on Facebook (our online poll is live), and with articles in the District Dialog printed newsletter.