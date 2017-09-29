Battle of the Bankers to benefit Family Promise

Rusty Stump, 1st Interstate Bank and Chad Ulrich, Oregon State Credit Union will “duke-it-out” in a Celebrity Server Challenge at Dory Cove Restaurant on Wednesday, October 18th from 5:30pm until 7:30 pm. This is a rematch from last year so our Bankers are pumped and ready to serve. The Battle of the Bankers Challenge is to see which Celebrity Server can raise the most money in tips while waiting tables that evening. Tips for their special service will be going to Family Promise of Lincoln County.

This fun evening with fabulous food and antics from the Celebrity Servers is a rematch after last year’s event. Last year, Rusty and Chad were just getting up to speed when the dinner service ended. The competition between the two was enough that they asked for the rematch. Same venue, same Celebrities. This could be the match of the century!

The Celebrity Server event consists of two community “celebrities” who have volunteered to invite 20 or so of their friends to a local restaurant on a date that is determined by all parties involved. The event is also open to the public. The restaurant offers to let the celebrities “serve” their friends and guests. In return, those in attendance tip the celebrity server, with all of the “celebrity tips” going to Family Promise. All guests will order from the regular menu or a special menu of the restaurant’s choosing and pay for their meals as usual including the tip the regular servers as they would normally. The Celebrity must earn the EXTRA tips from the guests by providing excellent service and fun entertainment.

Dory Cove Restaurant is located at 2981 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City is host for the event. Family Promise serves families in Lincoln County and they encourage families from Depot Bay, Newport and other areas of the county to join in the fun. For more information call Family Promise at 541-614-0964.

Family Promise of Lincoln County invites your support through our Celebrity Server fundraising event. Family Promise of Lincoln County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide shelter, meals and comprehensive assistance to homeless and low-income families with children in Lincoln County while they seek to achieve sustainable independent living. This is achieved through a collaborative community effort and based off a proven successful national model that partners with local congregations and social service agencies to provide practical and effective services.