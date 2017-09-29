Immigration Police sweep illegals into jail – 33 in Portland

Claiming that Sanctuary Cities are a threat to public safety, Federal Immigration Police launched a coast-to-coast sweep over the past few days that rounded up hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal aliens, all in so-called Sanctuary Cities – cities that don’t assist immigration officials in arresting illegal aliens (the law does not compel them to do that). And being a Sanctuary City, Portland was on their list.

