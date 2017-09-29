Weather or Not: Moody Autumn

Friday, Sep. 29th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny/warm AM, cloudy/cool PM yesterday; overcast/rain overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 73F/60F/18mph/0.15”

Depoe Bay: 72F/57F/19mph/0.18”

Newport: 70F/55F/23mph/0.24”

Waldport: 65F/58F/23mph/0.28”

Yachats: 65F/57F/26mph/0.23”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 400’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: S 14 mph/Altimeter: 30.03”

Forecast: Autumn has many moods, and if you take Wednesday and yesterday as an example, they can change rapidly. In less than 24 hours we went from near-record high temps and sunshine, to cool, cloudy and foggy with rain bearing down on us. The rain arrived this morning but should be spent before lunchtime when it changes to showers. High around 60F with light southerlies shifting to the west. Tonight, scattered showers, low of 50-55F. Showers are likely tomorrow as another weak front passes through, high 60F. Outlook is for showers Sunday, a chance of showers Monday, mostly clear Tuesday and Wednesday, then showers possible again by Thursday. The mercury hangs around seasonal marks with highs of 60F and lows in the upper-40s all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 55-60F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-50F, the snow level is 8,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry pavement at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades through Sunday, though there is a chance of minor accumulating snow in the Cascade passes Sunday night.

An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-15 knots this morning, with seas 4 feet at 11 seconds. South winds will increase this morning with the frontal passage, but remain below 25 knots. NW winds behind the front later this morning and afternoon will be gusty but below advisory criteria. A weaker front will move across Central Coast waters later tonight into early Saturday morning. Projections show weak high pressure slowly building offshore Saturday through Tuesday, but a couple of weak lows moving along the Washington and north Oregon coast will limit the strength of the winds. Seas will average about 5 feet through early next week. However, larger seas will briefly rise to 6-7 feet this afternoon and 7-9 feet for a short time on Sunday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, moderate breeze, surf 3 feet (low).

* Tides

09/29 Fri 9:06 AM 6.10 H

09/29 Fri 2:12 PM 3.84 L

09/29 Fri 7:57 PM 6.74 H

09/30 Sat 3:00 AM 1.15 L

In Short: Rain, showers and cool, then slow drying by next week.