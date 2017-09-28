Toledo’s Holy Toledo Tavern and Restaurant says they will be good neighbors

The Toledo City Council has ruled that live music being played at the Holy Toledo Tavern and Restaurant on Main Street is appropriate for a downtown commercial business. The council said that although there are residential uses in the downtown area, live music is allowed just as long as it isn’t overly loud. The council is leaving it to the Toledo Police Department to determine what level of loud is too loud.

The owner of Holy Toledo says they will keep the volume down and be good neighbors to the community. City councilors indicated that evening activities in the downtown is a good thing. It keeps the downtown area vibrant, they say.