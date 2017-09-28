Yachats Big Band Bash moving to Yachats Lion’s Hall, Thursday, October 5!

YACHATS BIG BAND BASH WILL BE AT THE LIONS’ HALL FOR OCTOBER FIFTH THURSDAY DANCE

Because of scheduling conflicts, The Yachats Big Band will be performing at the Yachats Lions’ Hall Thursday, Oct. 5, beginning at 7 PM. The Lion’s Hall is located at 344 4th Street, Yachats, just west of the Yachats Commons.

The Dance Card will feature the sounds of the Big Band era, plus some contemporary, danceable pop-tunes and novelty numbers in the spirit of the season.

See y’all down there!!