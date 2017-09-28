Tough shift for Lincoln City Police early this morning…

At around 1:30 am Thursday morning, officers were investigating a theft at Maxwell’s restaurant when they received a report of a fight at the Old Oregon Tavern. Two males accused of assaulting other patrons at the tavern attempted to flee upon officers’ arrival but were detained. Joel Bergeman, 44, and Tyler Boettcher, 23, both from Astoria, were taken into custody after Boettcher fought with the officers and attempted to choke one of the officers with his hands, causing minor injuries.

Boettcher was treated at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for minor injuries and was then lodged in the Lincoln County Jail for Assault III, Attempted Assault on a Police Officer, and Harassment. Bergeman was also lodged in the jail with charges of Assault III, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct.

Then, at around 1:38 am, LCPD Dispatch received a report of a domestic assault occurring at 4615 NE Johns Ave, where the victim reported a suspect was threatening her with a knife. Officers arrived to find the suspect, Omar Fair, 38, had cut himself with the knife and was threatening others. Officers were able to handcuff Fair, but he fought violently against them. One officer sustained an injury to the face and another officer injured a knee.

Fair was transported by Pacific West Ambulance to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He was treated for minor injuries and then lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for charges of Assault IV Domestic, Strangulation, Menacing, Assault on a Police Officer, and Interfering with a Police Report.

LCPD was assisted at the scenes by Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, as well as North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Pacific West Ambulance.