6:43pm

A tree or trees have fallen onto Highway 101 at SW 73rd. At least one damaged vehicle.

6:45pm

Turned out to be an accident that happened earlier, possibly 2 hours earlier.

6:48pm

Now they say it was caused by a angry male with a crowbar that smashed the windshield and other windows and generally beat up the car. It’s off the road. No word on what’s going to be done with it.