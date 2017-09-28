Newport Chamber Scarey-Okie

Newport’s most anticipated Halloween event of the year, Scary-Okie is set for Saturday, October 28th, 6:00 p.m. at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn. This will be the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce’s 9th annual Scary-Okie “Shake, Rattle & Roll”. This year, thanks to the generosity of their Presenting Sponsor, the News-Times, the Newport Chamber is bringing back the Northwest’s premier live-band karaoke group, Rock-Bot! With hundreds of songs to choose from, attendees will have the opportunity to sing with some of the best musicians around. Song choices can be found online at rock-bot.com for those who want to get in a little practice before their performance!

Tickets are now on sale for $30 per person and include: beer/wine provided by Bigfoot Beverages, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing, door prizes, and live entertainment. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, but guests are also welcome to “come as you are.”

As part of the evening’s events, the Chamber will raffle off a Hisense 55” class 4k Smart LED TV, donated by Walmart. Raffle tickets for the “Big Scream” TV Raffle are $5 each or 5 for $20 and are on sale now through October 27th at the Chamber office and will be available for purchase at the event as well. Must be 18 or older to play. Need not be present to win.

Table sponsorships are available for $295 for a table of eight and include a reserved table at the event plus sponsor recognition. Table sponsors to-date include Bigfoot Beverages, Holiday Inn Express, First Interstate Bank, RC Exteriors, Western Title & Escrow, and Walmart. Contact the Chamber office today to purchase tickets by calling 541-265-8801 or by email: info@newportchamber.org.