Making your house a warm, welcoming home…Carpet One

Message from Carpet One, Newport

Newport, Oregon (Thursday, September 28, 2017) – Carpet One Floor & Home goes beyond flooring: providing their customers with ideas and inspiration for the whole home. Beautiful Design Made Simple – part digital magazine, part blog, part video series – is the flooring retailer’s creative channel aimed at keeping customers informed and engaged beyond the completion of their flooring installation.

Carpet One Floor & Home customers are welcomed by new, inspiring content each week on the blog, and with each season via the quarterly digital magazine. Additionally, the flooring retailer partners with award-winning interior designers to produce an informative home design video series. These partnering designers – all regular contributors to Beautiful Design Made Simple – offer customers the expert insight and advice they need to make their homes beautiful from floor to ceiling.

Carpet One Floor & Home’s new fall issue of Beautiful Design Made Simple magazine is evidence of this, with an autumn-inspired content assembly featuring the latest fall trends, must-have designer advice, an exclusive Behind the Design Q&A, plus a special holiday insert.

Customers can look forward to the following features in the 2017 fall issue of Beautiful Design Made Simple magazine:

Pantone-Inspired Palettes – From Pantone’s Fall 2017 Fashion Report, three color duos with effortless crossover capability for interiors.

Behind The Design Q&A – Read an exclusive Q&A with Cynthia Soda of Soda Pop Design Inc., the talent responsible for the fabulous cover feature interior.

Favorite Fall Selections: Area Rugs – Fall is all about layering, and flooring should not be left behind. Browse nine beautiful rugs that incorporate classic fall colors and timeless designs.

Special Holiday Insert – Marvel in a minimalist take on holiday décor, browse beautiful holiday wreaths, and collect ideas for family-friendly, homemade holiday crafts.

Home Prep Checklist For Winter – Seven simple tips to keep the home warm and spirits high during the cooler months of winter.

The Beautiful Design Made Simple digital magazine can be downloaded or viewed online by visiting carpetone.com/bdms. To view the latest from the Beautiful Design Made Simple blog, visit carpetone.com/beautiful-design-made-simple.