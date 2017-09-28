Lincoln City career criminal arrested again after high speed chase

During the midnight hour this morning, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Carter and his K9 partner Bonni tried to stop a black 2003 Dodge Durango on N. Northbank Road near Deer Valley Road east of Lincoln City. The driver failed to yield and took off at high speed.

During the pursuit, the driver of the SUV lost control on a curve in the 400 block of Yodel Lane. The vehicle left the road and struck a ditch causing it to spin and roll over into the yard of an adjacent residence.

Deputy Carter deployed K9 Bonni and was able to keep the driver in his vehicle. Deputy Carter referred to the situation as having the suspect “at gun point and dog point.” Lincoln City Police responded to assist in taking the driver into custody. The driver was identified as 31 year old William Ray McGinnis of Lincoln City.

McGinnis was treated and released from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for minor injuries to his hand. It was learned that McGinnis has a long criminal record and was on parole from the state parole board. He was arrested on charges of Felony Attempt to Elude Police and Reckless Driving in addition to two outstanding warrants for his arrest, one for violating his parole.